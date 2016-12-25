Jitendra Singh to unveil good governance initiatives of DoPT

Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Dr will preside over a Good Governance Day function here on Sunday.

He will launch six major initiatives of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on the occasion.

The initiatives to be launched are: Recruitment Rules Formation, Amendment Monitoring System (RRFAMS), Immovable Property Return through Property Related Information System (PRISM), announcement of E-Service Book, Mandatory online filing of APAR by all AIS and Central Group A Service Officers, EO App on Operating System and launching of redesigned website of DoPT.

has taken many concrete steps for bringing citizen centricity to the core of all its delivery mechanisms. The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), an organisation under the jurisdiction of the DoPT, is providing necessary direction, guidance and capacity building inputs on governance and management issues to both the central and state governments and allied organisations.

Good Governance Day is being observed on December 25 since the year 2014, coinciding with the birthday of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.