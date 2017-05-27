Army foils infiltration bid at Rampur in J&K, 4 terrorists gunned down

-
The Indian Army successfully foiled an infiltration bid in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir today, in which four terrorists were neutralised.
The area has been cordoned off and is being sanitised to check for remaining untoward elements.
Meanwhile, around two-three terrorists are trapped and a massive encounter is underway in Saimu Tral sector of Jammu and Kashmir, as security forces are trying to smoke them out from their hideouts.
A major counter- operation is underway.
More details to follow.
