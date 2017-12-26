Jodie Whittaker debuts as 'Doctor Who'

Jodie Whittaker has made her first appearance as the 13th doctor in the 'Doctor Who' Christmas special episode.
In the festive episode, titled Twice Upon a Time, Whittaker has made history as the first woman to ever play the iconic time-traveling character.
She has taken the baton from actor Peter Capaldi, who played the 12th Doctor for four years.
The 35-year-old was chosen to play the Thirteenth Doctor by new showrunner Chris Chibnall, who took over the series after the departure of Steven Moffat.
