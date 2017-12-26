Jordan Spieth is now engaged to girlfriend Annie Verret

American golfer Jordan Spieth is now engaged to his high school sweetheart, Annie Verret.
Spieth made this year's Christmas a memorable one for himself by popping the question to her long-time girlfriend.
Confirming the news, the Golf Digest Twitter account posted a picture of the couple, wherein Verret could be seen showing off her diamond ring on her left hand.
The caption read, "Congrats, Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret."
It should be noted that the golfer and her fiancee had been dating each other since high school, Sport24 reported.
While Spieth is currently playing at Texas, Verrat is working as an event coordinator at The First Tee Texas.
The 24-year-old golfer, who is currently ranked second in the world ranking, has won 11 PGA Tour events, including three Majors - the 2015 Masters and US Open and the 2017 Open Championship.
