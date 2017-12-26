Julian Assange's Twitter account briefly disappears

founder Julian Assange's account had disappeared for a while; however the account reappeared shortly.

Assange's handle @JulianAssange, while the account was gone, resulted in, "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!".

It's unclear if the account was suspended by or deactivated by Assange himself.

An account, which claimed to be Assange's alternative account, stated that had deleted his official one ahead of a 'bombshell' story he's preparing to break, reported

However, there was no clear sign that the 46-year-old Assange was behind the alternative account and it was also later suspended by

The Australian computer programmer's brief disappearance received mixed responses from the public. While some of Assange's supporters expressed anger for they believed it to be 'Twitter's censorship of free speech', others hailed that the account 'could no longer be viewed', the report said.

In November, Donald Trump's account was briefly deactivated by a rogue employee on his last day of work, who later said the whole situation was a mistake.

