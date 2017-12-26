Justin Trudeau shares birthday with Jesus Christ!

-
-
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took Twitterati by storm as December 25 marks his birthday. He turned 46 this year.
Trudeau's birthday falls the same day as Christmas, and while the world is busy celebrating with their family, social media is pouring their love for rime Minister Justin Trudeau with special wishes.
One follower was more excited for the Canadian Prime Minister's birthday, than Jesus Christ's.
"Merry Christmas, happy holidays, and most importantly, Happy Justin Trudeau's Birthday Day!!," said another visible fan.
A few people were happy that the young prime minister shared his birthday with Jesus Christ himself, "Merry Christmas to all! And a happy birthday to Jesus and surprisingly, our prime minister, Justin Trudeau."
Born on Christmas Day 1971 to then Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau and his wife of four months Margaret Sinclair, Trudeau is the second child in Canadian history to be born to a Prime Minister in office; the first was John A. Macdonald's daughter Margaret Mary Theodora Macdonald (February 8, 1869 - January 28, 1933).
Justin Trudeau is the 23rd and current Prime Minister of Canada, since 2015, and the second-youngest Canadian Prime Minister, after Joe Clark.
