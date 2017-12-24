K'taka considering capital punishment to rapists of minor girls

Taking a cue from Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy has said that the state government is planning to frame a law enabling capital punishment to rapists of minor girls.
"The Karnataka Government is planning to frame a law enabling capital punishment to rapists of minor girls. I have asked the officials to get details of a similar law passed by the Madhya Pradesh Government," Reddy told reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Crime Prevention Month, organised by the city police here yesterday.
The home minister said that he would be taking up the matter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
On December 4, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly had passed a Bill, becoming the first state in India, to award capital punishment to those convicted for raping girls below 12 years.
