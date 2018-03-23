Siddaramaiah govt announces minority status to Lingayats community

The Karnataka Government on Friday declared minority status to the community.

This comes days after the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led government accepted the suggestions of to grant a separate religion status to the community.

The decision, taken ahead of the state Assembly election was criticised by the Veerashaiva Lingayat Samanvaya Samiti and termed as politically motivated move.

The also known as the owes loyalty to the social reform movement of the 12th century initiated by Basaveshwara.