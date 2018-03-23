JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

After YSRC and TDP, Congress moves no-confidence motion against Modi govt

Meet foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, a politician who means business
Business Standard

Siddaramaiah govt announces minority status to Lingayats community

The Lingayats also known as the Veerashaiva community owes loyalty to the social reform movement of the 12th century initiated by Basaveshwara

ANI  |  Bengaluru 

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka
Photo: ANI (Twitter: @ANI)

The Karnataka Government on Friday declared minority status to the Lingayats community.

This comes days after the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led government accepted the suggestions of Nagamohan Das committee to grant a separate religion status to the Lingayats community.

The decision, taken ahead of the state Assembly election was criticised by the Veerashaiva Lingayat Samanvaya Samiti and termed as politically motivated move.

The Lingayats also known as the Veerashaiva community owes loyalty to the social reform movement of the 12th century initiated by Basaveshwara.
First Published: Fri, March 23 2018. 20:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements