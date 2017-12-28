'Kaalakaandi's trippy wedding song 'Kaala Doreya' is here!

The second song ' Doreya' from Saif Ali Khan's upcoming black comedy film 'Kaalakaandi' is out!

One of the most famous Punjabi folk numbers, ' Doreya', sung by singers and and composed by Sameer Uddin, has been released with a modern twist.

The song, which has unconventional beats, starts with the 47-year-old trying to flirt with Isha Talwar and doing drugs, then it shifts to a scene where he is seen getting cozy with a sex-worker. The clip then shows him dancing at a wedding sporting a yellow fur attire with a loaded gun in his hand.

'Kaalakaandi', which is directed by ' Belly' fame Akshat Verma, revolves around the story of six complete strangers living in in a span of 12 hours and how their lives intersect.

The film, which also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, is all set to hit the theatres on January 12.

