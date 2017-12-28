Kabul blast: Death toll reaches 40

The death toll in a suicide attack on Tebyan center in Pule Sokhtia area of on Thursday morning has reached to 40.

According to the Tolo News, the Ministry of Interior confirmed the death toll.

Earlier, it was reported that four people were killed and 18 injured.

The suicide bomber detonated his explosives at the gate of Tebyan center in the PD6 area.

The death toll may further rise as the health officials have said a number of those injured are in critical condition.

Social activists had gathered at the Tabyan social and cultural activity centre for a meeting when the blast took place, said one of the survivors.

No insurgent group has claimed the responsibility for the attack so far.

