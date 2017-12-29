Kamala Mill fire: death due to suffocation, carbon monoxide poisoning, confirms KEM hospital dean

(KEM) Hospital Dean Dr said on Friday that hospital has received 12 injured and 14 dead bodies from Mills Compound, where fire broke out in the wee hours.

Addressing the media, Dr. Supe said as per post mortem reports, the deaths took place due to suffocation and

"At about 1 to 1:15 a.m., we started receiving patient from Mills. Twelve patients came who were suffering from superficial All the patients have been treated and have been released. With those 12 patients, 14 dead bodies were also brought to the The main reason for deaths was suffocation and carbon monoxide poisoning," he said.

He further informed that all the dead bodies have been identified.

The massive fire in the compound in the Lower Parel area broke out in the wee hours of Friday.

Meanwhile, transmission of the TV channels ET Now, Mirror Now, Zoom and TV9 Marathi located in the compound have also been affected due to the fire.

