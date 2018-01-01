Kamala Mills fire: 1-Above pub's managers arrested

Two managers of '1-Above' pub were arrested in connection with the Mills fire tragedy, confirmed the police on Monday.

A huge fire broke out at Kamla Mills compound in Lower Parel locality of in the wee hours of Friday, killing 14 people and injuring 12.

Earlier, the (BMC) lodged a complaint against two Mills pubs - '1Above' and Mojo's Bistro - in connection with the midnight blaze.

The case was registered under Section 216 of (IPC).

The police has also issued a lookout notice against all the accused in the case.

The massive fire reportedly had broken out from the '1Above' rooftop restaurant and later spread to the entire area, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)