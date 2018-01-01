Kamala Mills fire: 1-Above pub's managers sent to police custody till Jan 9

The Mumbai's Bhoiwada on Monday sent the two managers of '1-Above' pub arrested in connection with the Kamala Mills fire tragedy to police custody, till January 9.

Both the managers were arrested earlier on the day, after a complaint was lodged by the (BMC) against two pubs - '1Above' and Mojo's Bistro - in connection with the midnight blaze of December 26, which claimed 14 lives.

The case was registered under Section 216 of (IPC).

The massive fire reportedly had broken out from the '1Above' rooftop restaurant and later spread to the entire area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

