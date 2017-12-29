Kamala Mills fire: Activist holds illegal structures, BMC negligence responsible

Mangesh Kalaskar on Friday held "illegal construction" at premises and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) negligence responsible for the mishap which claimed 14 lives in earlier today.

A massive fire broke out at a building in Compound in the Lower Parel area of in the wee hours of Friday.

Addressing the media here, Kalaskar said that he made several complaints regarding the illegal construction but the matter was not taken up by the

"I made several complaints regarding illegal structures of pubs and hotels in premises, but the said there was nothing wrong," he added.

14 people have been reported dead and several others injured.

Majority of those killed are women, according to civic authorities.

Reportedly, the fire appeared to have started at a restaurant at the top floor of the building, although the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)