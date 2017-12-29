Kamala Mills fire: Fadnavis directs BMC to conduct in-depth enquiry

-
Disturbed over the massive fire that claimed 14 lives in Mumbai's Lower Parel area, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday directed the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) Commissioner to conduct an in-depth enquiry into the tragedy.
In his tweet, Fadnavis said, "Disturbing to know about the loss of lives in unfortunate #KamalaMills fire incident in Mumbai."
"My thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said in a series of tweet.
Fadnavis further said that BMC Commissioner has visited Kamala Mills in the midnight itself and has taken stock of the situation.
At least 14 people were killed, many others hurt when a major fire broke out in a pub in the Kamla Mills Compound early on Friday.
According to reports, the blaze was reported around 12.30 am from a bistro The Mojo, a rooftop restaurant pub in The Kamla Trade House and quickly spread to another surrounding pub and a restaurant.
More than 12 fire tenders were rushed to fight the blaze which was brought under control around 6.30 am.
The injured have been admitted to the KEM Hospital and other hospitals for treatment.
Mumbai Police have booked the owner of the pub for negligence and other charges for the fire, suspected to be triggered by an electric short-circuit.
Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences over the deaths of at least 14 people in a massive blaze in a rooftop Mumbai pub.
