Kamala Mills fire: MoS Home says strict action will be taken against guilty

After speaking to Chief Minister over fire that claimed 14 lives, (MoS) for Home said strict action would be taken against the guilty.

"It is a very unfortunate incident, the state and (BMC) will surely inquire into the incident and strict action will be taken against guilty," Ahir told ANI.

(KEM) said the hospital has received 12 injured and 14 dead bodies from compound, where fire broke out in the wee hours and the casualties took place due to suffocation.

Meanwhile, transmission of the TV channels ET Now, Mirror Now, Zoom and TV9 Marathi located in the compound have also been affected due to the fire.

