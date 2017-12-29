Kamala Mills fire: MoS Home says strict action will be taken against guilty

JUST IN
Triple Talaq Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha next week

ANI  |  Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] 

After speaking to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over Kamala Mills fire that claimed 14 lives, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Hansraj Ahir said strict action would be taken against the guilty.

"It is a very unfortunate incident, the state government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will surely inquire into the incident and strict action will be taken against guilty," Ahir told ANI.

King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital Dean Dr Avinash Supe said the hospital has received 12 injured and 14 dead bodies from Kamala Mills compound, where fire broke out in the wee hours and the casualties took place due to suffocation.

Meanwhile, transmission of the TV channels ET Now, Mirror Now, Zoom and TV9 Marathi located in the compound have also been affected due to the fire.

First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 13:15 IST

