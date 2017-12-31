Kamala Mills fire: Relatives of '1 Above' pub owners granted bail

The relatives of Sanghavis' - the owners of '1Above' restaurant, which has been held responsible for the massive fire at the Kamala Mills that claimed 14 lives - and Rakesh, were granted bail, on Sunday.

"I am a relative of the owners of '1 Above' restaurant. We have no connection with the restaurant. We don't know why we were arrested. I have no idea where the owners are," told ANI.

The (BMC) yesterday lodged a complaint against two - '1Above' and Mojo's Bistro - in connection with the midnight blaze.

Mumbai's Byculla Police, then, registered a case against the uncle of Sanghavi brothers, the absconding accused and owners of '1Above', for allegedly shielding them in connection with the fire.

The case was registered under Section 216 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Mumbai police has also issued a lookout notice against all the accused in the case.

The massive fire reportedly had broken out from the '1Above' rooftop restaurant and later spread to the entire area, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.