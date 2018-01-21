Karni Sena circulates memorandum against Padmaavat screening

Members of on Sunday distributed a memorandum in all the theatres of Haryana's Gurugram asking them not to screen controversial movie 'Padmaavat'.

When the members of were asked that what they would do when the film is screened on January 25, they said, "Wait and watch what happens on 25th."

Meanwhile, members of same organisation burnt 'Padmaavat' posters and staged protest against the release of the movie in Uttar Pradesh's and said, "We will protest in front of every theatre and urge not to screen the movie".

The Supreme Court, recently, stayed notifications issued by the four states - Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and - to ban the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum-opus.

In its interim order, the court said all states are constitutionally obliged to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident during the screening of the film after permission has been granted by the Central Board of (CBFC).

