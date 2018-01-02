Karzai 'welcomes' Trump's remarks against Pakistan

Former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai has welcomed United States President Donald Trump's tweet wherein the latter accused Islamabad of providing safe haven to the terrorists.
Karzai has also called for establishing a joint US-regional coalition to pressure the Pakistani military establishment to bring peace to not just Afghanistan but the entire region
"President @realDonaldTrump tweet on Pakistan's duplicitous position over the past 15 years is vindication that the war on terror is not in bombing Afghan villages and homes but in the sanctuaries beyond Afghanistan. I welcome today's clarity in President Trump's remarks and propose a joint US-regional coalition to pressurize the Pakistan military establishment to bring peace to not just Afghanistan but the entire region," Karzai said in a series of tweets on Monday.
Earlier, Trump, yet again, castigated Pakistan for providing safe havens to terrorists.
Trump, in a strongly-worded tweet, had said America had been 'foolishly' providing military aid to Pakistan for 15 years, but in return, it has only received 'lies and deceit.'
"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" Trump posted on the micro-blogging site yesterday.
The tweet has angered the whole Pakistan state.
The army and the government criticised Trump's statement and said the U.S. was blaming its failures in Afghanistan on Pakistan.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
