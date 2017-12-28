Kashmiri activists reject Yasin Malik's wife's allegations against India

Kashmiri political activists have sharply criticised Mushaal Mullick, the wife of Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik, for blaming for "keeping her and their daughter from meeting Malik for the past three years."

This comes after former was allowed to meet his kin in on Monday.

A Pakistani national, Mullick, released a self-made video thereafter castigating the Indian for barring her and their daughter from meeting Malik.

said in a video message, "A Kashmiri has no right to meet his wife and child; he is being treated worse than a proclaimed terrorist."

Sajjad Raja, former of Jammu National Awami Party (UK) said, "I think this is false propaganda by the lady who doesn't have any political or ideological connection with her husband and who is just using her husband's political stature to make personal gains. This lady is working for Pakistani establishment and is duty bound to speak against India".

"She never utters a single word against for the miseries being faced by the people of Pakistani-Controlled Azad and Gilgit Baltistan. This is a Pakistani lady who is using her relationship to play Pakistani games," Raja added.

"I believe people of Indian Administered Jammu are enjoying much more political, civil and constitutional rights as compared to the people of the areas under Pakistani control. People of have no political affiliation and any social link with this lady. She is a Pakistani and doesn't enjoy any following in Jammu and Kashmir," said

Mullick, who married in 2009, had applied for a visa in 2013 and has been allowed to travel to twice.

As per sources, she has not shown any interest in visiting nor has she applied for a visa since her visa expired in 2015.

Speaking from Brussels, Jamil Maqsood, an activist of United People's (UKPNP) said, "Mrs should provide the proof of the visa application first to have a comparison with Mr. case. Secondly, (the meeting of Kulbhushan Yadav) comes after his case was lodged at the However, Mrs has no such International jurisprudence. So, she should avoid launching propaganda while sitting in the safe hands of and supporting and other terrorist groups".

Kashmiri separatist leader heads the JKLF which has spearheaded armed militancy in the Valley.

He continues to be associated with hard-line separatist elements in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)