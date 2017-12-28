Kashmiri activists reject Yasin Malik's wife's allegations against India

Kashmiri political activists have sharply criticised Mushaal Mullick, the wife of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, for blaming India for "keeping her and their daughter from meeting Malik for the past three years."
This comes after former naval officer and alleged spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was allowed to meet his kin in Islamabad on Monday.
A Pakistani national, Mullick, released a self-made video thereafter castigating the Indian government for barring her and their daughter from meeting Malik.
Mullick said in a video message, "A Kashmiri has no right to meet his wife and child; he is being treated worse than a proclaimed terrorist."
Sajjad Raja, former president of Jammu Kashmir National Awami Party (UK) said, "I think this is false propaganda by the lady who doesn't have any political or ideological connection with her husband and who is just using her husband's political stature to make personal gains. This lady is working for Pakistani establishment and is duty bound to speak against India".
"She never utters a single word against Pakistan for the miseries being faced by the people of Pakistani-Controlled Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. This is a Pakistani lady who is using her relationship to play Pakistani games," Raja added.
"I believe people of Indian Administered Jammu Kashmir are enjoying much more political, civil and constitutional rights as compared to the people of the areas under Pakistani control. People of Jammu and Kashmir have no political affiliation and any social link with this lady. She is a Pakistani spokesperson and doesn't enjoy any following in Jammu and Kashmir," said Sajjad Raja.
Mullick, who married Yasin Malik in 2009, had applied for a visa in 2013 and has been allowed to travel to India twice.
As per sources, she has not shown any interest in visiting India nor has she applied for a visa since her visa expired in 2015.
Speaking from Brussels, Jamil Maqsood, an activist of United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) said, "Mrs Mullick should provide the proof of the visa application first to have a comparison with Mr. Kulbushan case. Secondly, (the meeting of Kulbhushan Yadav) comes after his case was lodged at the International Court of Justice. However, Mrs Mullick has no such International jurisprudence. So, she should avoid launching propaganda while sitting in the safe hands of Pakistan and supporting Hafiz Saeed and other terrorist groups".
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik heads the JKLF which has spearheaded armed militancy in the Kashmir Valley.
He continues to be associated with hard-line separatist elements in Jammu and Kashmir.
