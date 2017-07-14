IIFA 2017: Katrina wants one of Alia's trophies as 'charity'

All set to burn the stage with her sizzling performance at the 18th IIFA Awards in New York this year, actress wants Alia Bhatt to win awards for both the movies that she has been nominated for in the Best Actress category.

While talking to the media at IIFA Press Conference here, the 33-year-old actress said, "It's amazing to be here in New York. It is amazing to be here for IIFA and part of this amazing show."

"I'm just trying to do my best and I hope I have the support of audience," she added.

Appreciating the work of 'Dear Zindagi' actress, the 'Baar Baar Dekho' star said, "I hope that Alia wins both of the trophies, so she can give one to me as charity."

IIFA, which celebrates the achievements of Bollywood in different cities across the world, is being held at the iconic MetLife Stadium in New York from July 13-15.

For Friday evening, there's IIFA Rocks 2017 -- a musical gala at the MetLife Stadium, featuring the Oscar and Grammy winning composer Rahman performing live to celebrate his 25th anniversary in filmdom. Another feature of the evening would be a special medley by the maestro along with musicians Diljit Dosanjh, Benny Dayal, Javed Ali, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi and Haricharan Seshadri.

Besides Bollywood celebrities, several Hollywood stars have also been part of IIFA, including Angelina Jolie, action star Jackie Chan, Australian pop-star Kylie Minogue, British actor Colin Firth, Hollywood stars Hillary Swank, Kevin Spacey and John Travolta.

