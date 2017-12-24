Keri ceasefire violation: Army clarifies personnel's bodies weren't mutilated

The Indian Army on Sunday said that the bodies of the four army personnel killed in the ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Keri sector yesterday were not mutilated.
"The injuries suffered are due to splinters and gunshot wounds sustained due to firing by the enemy on the patrol", a statement from the Army read.
On Saturday evening, three jawans and an Army officer lost their lives and one other was injured when Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC).
In the aftermath, families of the deceased demanded the government to look into the matter more seriously.
Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling and firing when 120 Infantry Brigade, Batallion Area was on patrol, after which the Indian Army retaliated.
