Keri ceasefire violation: Families of bravehearts demand Govt. intervention

In the aftermath of the ceasefire violation by in Jammu and Kashmir's Keri sector on Saturday evening, families of the deceased demanded the look into the matter more seriously.

"I was normally doing my routine affairs at the house when I suddenly got a call from the unit. It was really shocking when I was told that Gurmail Singh has been hit with three bullets and was no more. The must think about our soldiers being killed each and every day. They must consider what happens to the families of the slain," Harpreet Singh, deceased Lance Naik Gurmail Singh's brother told ANI.

Further, their father said the death of Gurmail, the only bread earner of the family, came as a big shock, and also demanded intervention in the matter.

Meanwhile, in Ramba village in Karnal, the kin of deceased echoed similar thoughts, adding that the must retaliate in the strongest way possible.

"My son has sacrificed his life for the nation, but how many more sacrifices will the allow before they retaliate? Nothing is being done by to show our authority. I urge that the strict action be taken from the government's side so that no more such deaths occur," said Ratan Singh, the deceased jawan's father.

On Saturday evening, three jawans and an lost their lives and one other was injured when violated ceasefire on Saturday evening in the Keri sector of along the Line of Control (LoC).

While is survived by his wife and a seven-year old daughter, is survived by his wife and a five-year old son.

is survived by his wife and is survived by his wife Jaspreet Kaur, a son and a daughter.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling and firing when 120 Infantry Brigade, Batallion Area was on patrol, after which the retaliated.

