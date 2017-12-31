Kevin Anderson wins Abu Dhabi exhibition

-

South African Tennis player Kevin Anderson has added his name to the prestigious list of winners of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship (MWTC).
He joined the roll of honour on Saturday by defeating Spain's world number 20 Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 (7-0) at the International Tennis Center at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.
The 2017 US Open runner-up has thus become only the fourth player after Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to win the title.
The world number 14 played three matches in the six-man exhibition tournament and won all of them in straight sets.
