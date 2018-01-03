Kharge blames RSS for Pune violence, demands PM to speak

Senior on Wednesday blamed (RSS) for Bhima-Khoregaon violence in and demanded Modi's statement on it.

Raising the issue in the in which a youth has been killed, the of Opposition Kharge said, "In order to create rift in the society, radical Hindus belonging to the are behind the violence in Bhima-Khoregaon".

He also demanded Modi to make a statement on the incident and said he can't keep a mum.

"A Supreme should be appointed for inquiry in Bhima-Koregaon Violence. The should also give a statement, he can't stay mum. He is a Mauni baba (a saint who doesn't speak) on such issues," Kharge said.

has ordered the (CID) led probe into the death of a youth in the violence.

The also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's kin.

On Tuesday, also trained guns at the and Modi led Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over the violence.

"A central pillar of the RSS/BJP's fascist vision for is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance," Rahul tweeted.

Tension has gripped many parts of after death of a youth in clashes on Monday during an event to mark 200 years of Bhima Koregaon battle near

The Battle of Koregaon was fought on January 1, 1818 between the Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy, at Koregaon Bhima.

The Marathas ultimately withdrew, fearing the arrival of a larger British force.

The Company troops of Indian origin included predominantly Mahar Dalit soldiers belonging to the Bombay Native Infantry, and therefore the dalit activists regard the battle as a heroic episode in their history.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)