King Khan reveals next movie's name titled 'Zero'

Bollywood's Khan will be next seen in "Zero" wherein he plays the role of a physically challenged man.

The film's title was finally out in front yesterday, the plot of which depicts how the lead character rises from being a 'zero' to 'hero'.

took to at exactly 5 pm to reveal the title of the movie in a quirky way.

The teaser reflected a peep into the 80s giving the perfect feel of retro cinema with grand sets sparkling.

The film is his first collaboration with director-producer Anand L Rai, who is well-known for his direction in 'Tanu Weds Manu' and Returns.

The teaser starts with various adjectives defining Khan's role in the movie where he is seen singing Mohammed Rafi's classic song 'Is Diwane Dilne Kya Jadoo Chalaya'.

The film stars and in the lead roles, which is set to be released on December 21 this year.

