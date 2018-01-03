Koli community unsatisfied with my portfolio: Gujarat Fisheries Minister

After Deputy Chief threw major shade over the allocation of portfolios in the new in Gujarat, state Fisheries on Wednesday caused a stir asking Chief for a "better" portfolio and Cabinet rank.

"It is not about me, it is about the Koli community. The Koli community is not satisfied with the portfolio given to me," Solanki said while addressing the media here.

He further noted that he will do and accept whatever the community says.

"Whatever Koli society will say I will do that work only. They expect that I will work for their welfare and sake. I will surely fulfill all their demands and requirements", he said.

Solanki's demand for a better portfolio comes a few days after Patel reportedly got miffed after finance, urban development and petroleum portfolios were taken from him. The cracks in the new were visible when Patel did not assume office in the Sachivalaya in Gandhinagar on Friday even as many ministers took charge.

Singing the same tune, Solanki asserted that his community is influential in many Assembly seats and hence, expects a better rank.

