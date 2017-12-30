Kolkata Police bans public display of weapons

The Police has issued a notification banning public display of weapons in the city, to be effective from January 2, 2018 to January 1, 2019.

The notification issued by the of Police, prohibits "carrying of swords, spears, bludgeons, or other offensive weapon in any public place in the 'Town of Calcutta' or in the suburbs of the 'Town of Calcutta'."

The prohibition does not extend to persons exempted from certain provisions of the Arms Act and Rules, or to a holder of a permit granted by the of Police, Kolkata, in a prescribed form or to weapons covered by licences under the Arms Act, 1959.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)