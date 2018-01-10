JUST IN
Kothkai rape: CBI highlights Govt's non-cooperation

ANI  |  Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed an affidavit along with a fresh status report in the Himachal Pradesh High Court on the sensational gang rape and murder of a minor girl in Shimla earlier this year.

The CBI in its reports also expressed displeasure on non cooperation of the state government in the case.

The court has fixed March 28 for further hearing in the matter.

On December 15 last year, the CBI announced a reward of Rs. 10 lakh for providing credible information resulting in the arrest of accused.

The brutal gang rape and murder of a school girl at Kotkhai in Shimla in July created a huge uproar in the state.

The 16-year-old victim was returning back from school when she went missing on July 4.

Two days later, police recovered her body from Halaila forests of Kotkhai.

On July 13, six people were arrested on charges of rape and murder.

