Andhra Pradesh tragedy: 16 dead as boat capsizes in Krishna river

As death toll in the boat capsize incident rose to 16, the state government on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakhs to the families of the bereaved.

As many as 41 people including the boat driver were in the boat at the time of the incident. 32 of the victims belong to Ongole town.

The boat that capsized at Krishna River in Ibrahimpatnam mandal, Krishna district of was reportedly a private boat.

The incident took place when the boat was about to reach its destination. A survivor in the incident also alleged that the boat operator was trying for ferry more passengers and that it was overloaded.

