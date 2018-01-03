Kuwait Army chief unhurt after chopper crash in B'desh

-
Kuwait Army's Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Khuder and his delegation escaped unhurt after a helicopter crashed in Bangladesh earlier today.
According to the Kuwait's Defence Ministry's press release, as quoted by Gulf News, it said: "The helicopter carrying the Chief of Staff and his accompanying delegation during his visit to Bangladesh suffered an accident while landing in the Silit area, where the heavy fog obscured the pilot's vision, causing the chopper to have contact with trees prior to landing in the designated site."
It added that the Chief of Staff has contacted the First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah as well as Deputy Chief of Staff General Abdullah Nawaf Al Sabah, stressing that only minimal materialistic damage and moderate injuries were reported.
