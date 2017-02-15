Kyocera DuraForce PRO rugged smartphone wins iF Design Award 2017

Kyocera International Inc., the leader in rugged mobile solutions, announced that its Kyocera DuraForce PRO, the only rugged with a Super Wide View HD (1080p) Action Camera, received the

With a reputation as the most distinguished design award in Europe, the birthplace of industrial design, the iF Design Award is hosted by the iF International Forum Design GmbG Hannover to recognise industrial products around the globe for exceptional execution in design.

A team of 58 judges selected the as the Product Award winner in the 'Industry/Skilled Trades' category. The award comes less than a month after the DuraForce PRO was an honoree in the CES Innovation Awards at North America's largest trade show.

DuraForce PRO was designed by Kyocera to be rugged to provide businesses and industrious workers, as well as consumers and adventurous thrill-seekers, with a dependable that can withstand the harshest environments and mishaps.

DuraForce PRO is the latest in Kyocera's leading portfolio of military-grade rugged, waterproof devices, offering an affordable, durable and dependable with advanced features such as a new Super Wide View HD Action Camera that complements the phone's 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera and a biometric fingerprint scanner built into the phone's power button for enhanced security.

"In an industry that typically makes users choose between strength and beauty, we are proud to have bridged that divide in one total package with the DuraForce PRO," said Akira Iino, vice president of Kyocera International Inc.'s Communications Equipment Group.

DuraForce PRO is shockproof, drop-proof, and dustproof, with certifications to IP68 (waterproof up to 30 minutes in up to 2 meters of water) and Military Standard 810G for protection against dust, shock, vibration, temperature extremes, blowing rain, low pressure, solar radiation, salt fog, humidity, immersion, temperature shock and icing/freezing rain.

is currently available at Verizon Wireless, AT&T and Sprint.