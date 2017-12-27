Lady Harding nurses to organise massive protest rally on Thursday

Protesting contractual nurses of the have organised a massive protest rally on Thursday to highlight their plight.

The nurses' strike on Tuesday entered 36th day.

A told ANI that "the services of 36 out of 266 contractual nurses were terminated on November 20 without any prior notice. The hospital administration told them that now their services were not need as the hospital had enough regular staff".

The protesting nurses have knocked the doors of hospital management and the union health ministry but they are not taken back on the job.

From December 18, the nurses have started collective strike unto death.

"If terminated 36 contractual nurses can't be accommodated at then they should be accommodated at any hospital of the of where thousands of the posts in the segment are vacant," a of the nurses said.

"We have now planned to organise a massive protest rally on Thursday in front of Nirman Bhawan to press for our demands in which nurses from all over would take part," the added.

