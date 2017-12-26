Lainie Kazan arrested for stealing groceries

'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' star Kazan was recently arrested on for stealing groceries from a store in the Valley,

The 77-year-old allegedly filled her reusable bags with USD 180 worth of groceries, reports TMZ.

The 'You Don't Mess with the Zohan' star reportedly arrested for a petty theft.

The veteran explained that she took the items without paying because she was out of money.

She was nominated for an for her guest role in 'St. Elsewhere' in 1988 and was also nominated for a for a movie 'My Favorite Year'.

