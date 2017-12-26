Lainie Kazan arrested for stealing groceries

'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' star Lainie Kazan was recently arrested on Christmas eve for stealing groceries from a store in the San Fernando Valley, California.
The 77-year-old actress allegedly filled her reusable bags with USD 180 worth of groceries, reports TMZ.
The 'You Don't Mess with the Zohan' star reportedly arrested for a petty theft.
The veteran actress explained that she took the items without paying because she was out of money.
She was nominated for an Emmy for her guest role in 'St. Elsewhere' in 1988 and was also nominated for a Golden Globe for a movie 'My Favorite Year'.
