Lalu Prasad framed in fodder scam: RJD

Disappointed over the conviction of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad in the fodder scam, senior party leader on Sunday said the former was framed due to political rivalry.
He also questioned the acquittal of former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra, another accused in the scam case.
"Lalu Yadav was framed due to political rivalry. We will go to the High Court and defeat BJP at the end. This is part of a conspiracy; Lalu Prasad has been falsely framed," he told ANI.
"How come Jagannath Mishra was acquitted?" he asked.
Earlier on Saturday, Lalu, along with 14 others, were pronounced guilty, while seven other accused were acquitted, including Mishra, in the fodder scam.
The court is scheduled to pronounce the quantum of sentence on January 3, 2018 for the 15 guilty, including Lalu.
Lalu has been convicted in the case relating to embezzlement of more than Rs 89 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.
The fodder scam involved the embezzlement of about Rs 900 crore from the Bihar exchequer.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU