Lalu Prasad framed in fodder scam: RJD

Disappointed over the conviction of (RJD) supremo in the fodder scam, on Sunday said the former was framed due to political rivalry.

He also questioned the acquittal of former Jagannath Mishra, another accused in the scam case.

"Lalu Yadav was framed due to political rivalry. We will go to the and defeat BJP at the end. This is part of a conspiracy; has been falsely framed," he told ANI.

"How come was acquitted?" he asked.

Earlier on Saturday, Lalu, along with 14 others, were pronounced guilty, while seven other accused were acquitted, including Mishra, in the

The court is scheduled to pronounce the quantum of sentence on January 3, 2018 for the 15 guilty, including Lalu.

Lalu has been convicted in the case relating to embezzlement of more than Rs 89 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

The involved the embezzlement of about Rs 900 crore from the exchequer.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)