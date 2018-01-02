Last rites of war casualties in Pulwama, Nowshera underway

The wreath laying ceremony of the brave hearts, who lost their lives in the recent encounters at Jammu and Kashmir Pulwama and Nowshera, has begun today.
The mortal remain of Sepoy Jagsir Singh was brought to his residence in Punjab's Firozpur for his last rites. He lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir
The wreath laying ceremony of CRPF jawan Pradeep Kumar Panda was held at Recruit Training Centre, CRPF in Humhuma. He lost his life in the Pulwama terror attack
Meanwhile, the mortal remain of CRPF jawan Rajinder Nain has also been taken to his residence in Rajasthan's Churu. He also lost his life in Pulwama terror attack.
On Sunday, five jawans lost their lives after terrorists stormed a training centre in Pulwama district in the wee hours of Sunday. The terrorists first lobbed grenades and then began indiscriminate firing and entered the training centre in Awantipora. Three terrorists have been reported to be killed.
On the same day in another incident, a soldier lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector. The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in the early hours wherein the Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively.
