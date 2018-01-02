Last rites of war casualties in Pulwama, Nowshera underway

The wreath laying ceremony of the brave hearts, who lost their lives in the recent encounters at and Nowshera, has begun today.

The mortal remain of Sepoy Jagsir Singh was brought to his residence in Punjab's for his last rites. He lost his life in ceasefire violation by in sector of Jammu and Kashmir

The wreath laying ceremony of jawan Panda was held at Recruit Training Centre, in Humhuma. He lost his life in the terror attack

Meanwhile, the mortal remain of jawan Rajinder Nain has also been taken to his residence in Rajasthan's Churu. He also lost his life in terror attack.

On Sunday, five jawans lost their lives after terrorists stormed a training centre in district in the wee hours of Sunday. The terrorists first lobbed grenades and then began indiscriminate firing and entered the training centre in Awantipora. Three terrorists have been reported to be killed.

On the same day in another incident, a soldier lost his life in the ceasefire violation by in Jammu and Kashmir's sector. The Army initiated unprovoked firing on posts in the early hours wherein the retaliated strongly and effectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)