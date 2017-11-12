Pixel 2 bug prevents Google Assistant from working on Bluetooth headphones

The recent bug in Google's latest offerings, and 2 XL prevents Google Assistant from working on Bluetooth headphones.

According to The Verge, customers have reported the problem which has been going on since October, on Google's support forum.

Moreover, the issue appears to be happening across many different brands of headphones.

The problem occurs when one tries to talk to Google Assistant on their phones while wearing Bluetooth headphones with a microphone.

While it is possible to activate the Assistant, the microphone goes mute right after that, so one cannot issue any command.

Google's and 2 XL have reported a couple of bugs since its launch in October, and now there seems to be another flaw which has been brought to light.

Earlier, this week, Google had issued updates to some of the bugs. However, this issue still remains unresolved.

Google remains unavailable for comment on the issue.

Google's own Assistant-enabled headphones, the Pixel Buds, will be released and shipped soon.