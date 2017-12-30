Luann's ex-husband 'embarassed', says she's ruining family name

Count Alexandre is extremely 'embarrassed' and wants his former wife to drop his family's name after the television star was recently arrested in for an alleged drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Count Alexandre de Lesseps, who two children with de, said that such acts of hers were ruining the family name.

According to a source, "He (Count) told her she is ruining the family name and should drop it if she's continuing to act like this .?.?. He is watching from abroad and is totally embarrassed," reports Page Six.

The 'Real Housewives Of New York City' star was arrested in Palm Beach, for disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and threatening an officer,

The TV star took to on Friday and wrote, "I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center."

"I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life-changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologise for my actions", she added.

