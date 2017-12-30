Luann's ex-husband 'embarassed', says she's ruining family name

-
ALSO READTV star Luann de Lesseps apologises post arrest for battery against cop French, Saunders poke fun of Kim Kardashian's derriere Trump is a challenge but we can deal with him: Archie artist $300,000 stolen from Stan Lee's account Biggest change will be being called just comics, says Sumukhi Suresh
-
Entrepreneur Count Alexandre de Lesseps is extremely 'embarrassed' and wants his former wife Luann de Lesseps to drop his family's name after the television star was recently arrested in Florida for an alleged drunk and disorderly behaviour.
Count Alexandre de Lesseps, who shares two children with Luann de, said that such acts of hers were ruining the family name.
According to a source, "He (Count) told her she is ruining the family name and should drop it if she's continuing to act like this .?.?. He is watching from abroad and is totally embarrassed," reports Page Six.
The 'Real Housewives Of New York City' star was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and threatening an officer, firefighter and EMT.
The TV star took to Twitter on Friday and wrote, "I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center."
"I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life-changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologise for my actions", she added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU