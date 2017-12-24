Luke Skywalker wanted Princess Leia as his first 'Jedi' student

After audiences found out that was Luke's sister in 'Star Wars

But according to some new information given to fans, he didn't get the best start when his sister refused his offer of a spot as his first Jedi padawan.

Writing in a new book called 'Star Wars: - The Visual Dictionary', head explained, "Skywalker's first student was to be his sister, However, she ultimately decided that the best path for her to serve the galaxy left no room for the extended isolation of Jedi training."

He further added, "As on her new family and senatorial politics, began his travels, largely disappearing from galactic view. During his lengthy journey, Skywalker gathered disciples who would go on to become his first true students."

continued to use the force throughout her adulthood, including in the recent 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' where it nearly saved her life. While she certainly could've been a great Jedi, Leia's true place clearly seemed to be politics and leadership.

Directed by Rian Johnson, 'The Last Jedi' stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, and

'Star Wars: is currently running in cinemas across the globe.

