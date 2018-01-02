Maha govt announces CID investigation into Pune violence

-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the Crime Investigation Department (CID) would investigate into the death of a youth in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence.
Clashes broke between two groups on Monday during an event to mark 200 years of Bhima Koregaon battle near Pune leaving one person dead. Several vehicles were also set on fire.
Talking to reporters here, Fadnavis said, "The state government will also request the Supreme Court for judicial inquiry into Koregaon violence."
The chief minister also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's kin.
Earlier, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also talked to Fadanavis and demanded an action over the Koregaon violence.
Talking to ANI, Athawale said, "I have spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister and demanded Bhima Koregaon incident be enquired and an action be taken against the culprits so that such incidents don't occur. The enquiry must be conducted who planned attack on the Dalit community."
Seeking an action against those involved in the violence, the Dalit groups called for a bandh in Mumbai on Tuesday.
The Battle of Koregaon was fought on January 1, 1818 between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy, at Koregaon Bhima.
The Marathas ultimately withdrew, fearing the arrival of a larger British force led by General Joseph Smith.
The Company troops of Indian origin included predominantly Mahar Dalit soldiers belonging to the Bombay Native Infantry, and therefore the Dalit activists regard the battle as a heroic episode in their history.
