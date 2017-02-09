TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Mixed Bag: Record for Cheteshwara Pujara, bad luck for Karun Nair
Business Standard

Mallya's extradition request given to UK High Commission, says MEA

Mallya left for the UK last year after facing heat for defaulting on loans worth Rs 9,000 crore

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Vijay Mallya
Vijay Mallya

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday informed that India has on Wednesday handed over the request for extradition of embattled business tycoon Vijay Mallya received from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to the United Kingdom High Commission.

"We have today handed over the request for extradition of Vijay Mallya as received from the CBI to the UK High Commission in New Delhi," MEA official spokesperson Vikas Swarup told the media.

Mallya left for the UK last year after facing heat for defaulting on loans worth Rs 9,000 crore.

Under the laws of extradition, a host country is expected to ship back a man wanted for a crime in his own country.

The Centre has signalled its intention to frame a law that stops loan defaulters from fleeing the country and another to seize the assets they leave behind.

Mallya — who has called his stay in the UK since last April a "forced exile" — has denied the charges against him.

The CBI last month filed charges against Mallya, his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines and nine other executives and bankers, alleging he dishonestly induced the delivery of property and illegally obtained pecuniary advantage — charges that can carry a sentence of up to seven years in prison.

In April last year, the Indian government cancelled Mallya's passport but despite a warrant for his arrest the UK turned down a request to deport him on the grounds that he had entered Britain with a valid passport.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Mallya's extradition request given to UK High Commission, says MEA

Mallya left for the UK last year after facing heat for defaulting on loans worth Rs 9,000 crore

Mallya left for the UK last year after facing heat for defaulting on loans worth Rs 9,000 crore
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday informed that India has on Wednesday handed over the request for extradition of embattled business tycoon Vijay Mallya received from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to the United Kingdom High Commission.

"We have today handed over the request for extradition of Vijay Mallya as received from the CBI to the UK High Commission in New Delhi," MEA official spokesperson Vikas Swarup told the media.

Mallya left for the UK last year after facing heat for defaulting on loans worth Rs 9,000 crore.

Under the laws of extradition, a host country is expected to ship back a man wanted for a crime in his own country.

The Centre has signalled its intention to frame a law that stops loan defaulters from fleeing the country and another to seize the assets they leave behind.

Mallya — who has called his stay in the UK since last April a "forced exile" — has denied the charges against him.

The CBI last month filed charges against Mallya, his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines and nine other executives and bankers, alleging he dishonestly induced the delivery of property and illegally obtained pecuniary advantage — charges that can carry a sentence of up to seven years in prison.

In April last year, the Indian government cancelled Mallya's passport but despite a warrant for his arrest the UK turned down a request to deport him on the grounds that he had entered Britain with a valid passport.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Mallya's extradition request given to UK High Commission, says MEA

Mallya left for the UK last year after facing heat for defaulting on loans worth Rs 9,000 crore

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday informed that India has on Wednesday handed over the request for extradition of embattled business tycoon Vijay Mallya received from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to the United Kingdom High Commission.

"We have today handed over the request for extradition of Vijay Mallya as received from the CBI to the UK High Commission in New Delhi," MEA official spokesperson Vikas Swarup told the media.

Mallya left for the UK last year after facing heat for defaulting on loans worth Rs 9,000 crore.

Under the laws of extradition, a host country is expected to ship back a man wanted for a crime in his own country.

The Centre has signalled its intention to frame a law that stops loan defaulters from fleeing the country and another to seize the assets they leave behind.

Mallya — who has called his stay in the UK since last April a "forced exile" — has denied the charges against him.

The CBI last month filed charges against Mallya, his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines and nine other executives and bankers, alleging he dishonestly induced the delivery of property and illegally obtained pecuniary advantage — charges that can carry a sentence of up to seven years in prison.

In April last year, the Indian government cancelled Mallya's passport but despite a warrant for his arrest the UK turned down a request to deport him on the grounds that he had entered Britain with a valid passport.

image
Business Standard
177 22