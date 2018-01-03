Mamata's 'cop daughter' Bharati Ghosh resigns post transfer

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'cop daughter' Bharati has resigned from her post after being transferred to a less significant post.

Ghosh, who once referred as 'mother', was the of police of West Midnapore. Following her posting to as the commandant of the state armed police's third battalion last week, she tendered her resignation.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the stated that her appeal for voluntary retirement has been accepted, and she is to be released from service with effect from Tuesday.

Having reached the age of 50, was eligible for seeking retirement under rule 16(2) of All Service (DCRB).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)