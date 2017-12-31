Man leaps in front of CM Adityanath's convoy

A man tried to jump in front of Yogi Adityanath's convoy in on Saturday.

He was reportedly upset with the illegal sand mining allegedly being done in Sonebhadra by two leaders against whom no legal action has been taken against as yet.

The man tried to leap in front of the chief minister's convoy as soon his car arrived at Lok Bhawan.

He was immediately removed by the security personnel present at the spot and later handed over to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)