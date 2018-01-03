Manoj Madhusudanan appointed Innovation, Growth Advisor at BIS Research

Global market intelligence, research, and advisory company BIS Research announced that it has roped in Manoj Madhusudanan on as its Innovation and Growth Advisor, to work on key strategic elements to help the firm reach the next orbit of growth - both in terms of capabilities and market reputation.
This new stint will be in addition to Manoj's role as the Co-founder and CEO of Ziligence, an AI-driven platform incubated by BIS Research, whose proprietary technology provides real-time insights on companies to help clients optimise their portfolio risk.
An acknowledged domain expert, Manoj has been deeply involved in the creation and deployment of several innovative products and disruptive technologies into the technology business ecosystem. He demonstrates in-depth expertise on a range of diverse subjects and frequently shares his opinions on topics such as customer-insight generation, Big Data, challenger selling, automation, design thinking, and disruptive technologies.
Manoj's appointment to BIS Research's Board is part of the company's long-term strategy to bolster its talent pool. By adding experienced professionals like Manoj, the company looks to enhance its market intelligence capabilities.
"Manoj is well-known for having significant experience of working at the intersection of technology and business. He has conceptualised, executed, and spearheaded various high-profile, market-focussed intelligence and research projects worldwide. His in-depth knowledge of global best practices in research, analytics, and consulting makes him an invaluable addition to the BIS Research team," said Faisal Ahmad, Founder and CEO, BIS Research.
Holding almost two decades of professional experience, Manoj has been associated with several industry-leading organisations such as Infosys, Accenture, and Evalueserve over the course of his illustrious career.
At Accenture, he advised clients on a variety of areas, from devising go-to-market strategies for a B2B e-commerce platform to optimising the distribution networks of global companies. He was also responsible for building and expanding industry vertical capabilities within the Business Research practice at Evalueserve to deliver high-quality research solutions, thus strengthening the company's client base and driving repeat business.
While at Evalueserve, Manoj led the creation of InsightBee, a Cloud-based custom research platform from Evalueserve, which leverages a non-linear, digital business model that merges research skills from team members globally for achieving customized business research and delivering superior results. He then led InsightBee's transformation from a pure retail model to a credit-based account plan system to capture strong demand and achieve faster traction.
