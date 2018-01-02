Mason Crane likely to debut in Sydney

-
England cricket team coach Trevor Bayliss on Tuesday hinted about giving novice leg-spinner Mason Crane a go in the fifth Ashes Test against Australia, beginning January 4 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
According to cricket.com.au, the young leggie will most likely win his maiden cap in the Ashes finale
"We think he's a guy that has got the goods, and the more he plays at this level the better he will get," Bayliss told the media when asked if the 20-year-old was ready for Test cricket.
Crane will most likely replace an out-of-form Moeen Ali, who has had a rather unforgettable tour.
"At the moment, the number of runs and wickets make (this series) one of his lows," said the coach about Ali's inclusion in the final Test.
"Mo is a free spirit, and one or two shots or wickets and he will be off and running. So I'm not concerned long term," he added.
Australia is currently leading the five-match series 3-0 after the fourth Ashes Test ended in a draw on the final day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
