TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North

Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia to release party's Goa manifesto on Jan 23
Business Standard

Mayawati seeks Muslim voter's support in UP election 2017

Muslims should vote for BSP, instead of SP, in order to defeat BJP, said Mayawati

ANI  |  Lucknow 

Mayawati appeals Muslim voters to exercise their right to vote, seeks support

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday urged the Muslim voters to cast their votes in favour of her, and not in support of the ruling Samajwadi Party, in order to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The Muslims should vote for BSP, instead of SP, in order to defeat BJP," said Mayawati while addressing the media here.

Taking a potshot at the BJP, Mayawati said even the workers of the saffron party know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not fulfilled even the one-fourth of promises he made during 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Criticising the government's move of demonetising high-denomination currency notes worth Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, Mayawati said people will give a befitting reply in response to this policy.

"People will give a befitting reply to BJP regarding its policy of demonetisation," she said.

"BJP will have to face a heavier loss than Bihar in Uttar Pradesh," she added.

Using Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) spokesperson Mohan Vaidya's statement on the reservation, Mayawati hit out at BJP-RSS, saying that the anti-feelings of the party towards reservation has come to fore.

Vaidya's comment on Saturday to look into the impact of reservation as a state policy to end socio-economic discrimination has received wide flak from opposition.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Mayawati seeks Muslim voter's support in UP election 2017

Muslims should vote for BSP, instead of SP, in order to defeat BJP, said Mayawati

Muslims should vote for BSP, instead of SP, in order to defeat BJP, said Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday urged the Muslim voters to cast their votes in favour of her, and not in support of the ruling Samajwadi Party, in order to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The Muslims should vote for BSP, instead of SP, in order to defeat BJP," said Mayawati while addressing the media here.

Taking a potshot at the BJP, Mayawati said even the workers of the saffron party know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not fulfilled even the one-fourth of promises he made during 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Criticising the government's move of demonetising high-denomination currency notes worth Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, Mayawati said people will give a befitting reply in response to this policy.

"People will give a befitting reply to BJP regarding its policy of demonetisation," she said.

"BJP will have to face a heavier loss than Bihar in Uttar Pradesh," she added.

Using Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) spokesperson Mohan Vaidya's statement on the reservation, Mayawati hit out at BJP-RSS, saying that the anti-feelings of the party towards reservation has come to fore.

Vaidya's comment on Saturday to look into the impact of reservation as a state policy to end socio-economic discrimination has received wide flak from opposition.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Mayawati seeks Muslim voter's support in UP election 2017

Muslims should vote for BSP, instead of SP, in order to defeat BJP, said Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday urged the Muslim voters to cast their votes in favour of her, and not in support of the ruling Samajwadi Party, in order to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The Muslims should vote for BSP, instead of SP, in order to defeat BJP," said Mayawati while addressing the media here.

Taking a potshot at the BJP, Mayawati said even the workers of the saffron party know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not fulfilled even the one-fourth of promises he made during 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Criticising the government's move of demonetising high-denomination currency notes worth Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, Mayawati said people will give a befitting reply in response to this policy.

"People will give a befitting reply to BJP regarding its policy of demonetisation," she said.

"BJP will have to face a heavier loss than Bihar in Uttar Pradesh," she added.

Using Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) spokesperson Mohan Vaidya's statement on the reservation, Mayawati hit out at BJP-RSS, saying that the anti-feelings of the party towards reservation has come to fore.

Vaidya's comment on Saturday to look into the impact of reservation as a state policy to end socio-economic discrimination has received wide flak from opposition.

image
Business Standard
177 22