Medical evacuations have begun from the Syrian rebel-held enclave of Eastern to Damascus, the in said.

Taking to ICRC said, "Tonight the SYRedCrescent with ICRC team started the evacuation of critical medical cases from Eastern to "

However, one of the world's biggest organisations did not give any more details.

The has pleaded to Bashar al-Assad's to allow evacuation of around 500 patients, who will die without urgent medical care as almost 400,000 people in Eastern are surrounded by forces loyal to his

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)