Medical evacuations started in Syrian-rebel held areas: ICRC

Medical evacuations have begun from the Syrian rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta to Damascus, the International Committee of the Red Cross in Syria said.
Taking to Twitter ICRC said, "Tonight the SYRedCrescent with ICRC team started the evacuation of critical medical cases from Eastern Ghouta to Damascus."
However, one of the world's biggest organisations did not give any more details.
The United Nations has pleaded to President Bashar al-Assad's government to allow evacuation of around 500 patients, who will die without urgent medical care as almost 400,000 people in Eastern Ghouta are surrounded by forces loyal to his government.
More details are awaited.
