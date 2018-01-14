Just 20 minutes of twice a day may reduce symptoms of post-traumatic (PTSD) in older adults, suggests a recent study.

According to researchers from of Management in Fairfield, Iowa, veterans of the in Vietnam, the War, Somalia, and suffering from post-traumatic (PTSD) found significant relief from their symptoms as a result of practising the Transcendental (TM) technique.

Transcendental is a technique for detaching oneself from anxiety and promoting harmony and self-realization by meditation, repetition of a mantra and other yogic practices.

"It's remarkable that after just one month we would see such a pronounced decrease in symptoms, with four out of five veterans no longer considered to have a serious problem with PTSD,"

"Transcendental is very easy to do and come quickly," said another

The research has shown that Transcendental has a positive benefit for many of the conditions associated with PTSD, such as high anxiety, insomnia, and

The team analysed 41 veterans and five active-duty soldiers in the study had been diagnosed with clinical levels of

The study included a 90-day post-test; symptoms continued to improve.

The noticed a significant benefit after just 10 days of TM practices.

After one month, 87 percent had a clinically significant decrease of more than 10 points.

The reduction was so great that 37 participants (80 percent) had their symptoms reduced to below the clinical level, meaning that they were no longer considered to have a

"Because it works on the neurophysiological level to reduce stress, it has a broader impact than cognitively-based therapies," he said.

The participants learned the standard Transcendental technique and practiced it for 20 minutes twice a day.

The findings indicated that the veterans who practiced Transcendental technique for 20 minutes twice a day had greater benefits than those who practiced once a day.

"Researchers have been calling for new approaches to treatments, and Transcendental

seems to be particularly effective," Dr.

Grant said.

The research appears in journal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)