Meghan Markle join the Royals for Christmas

-
ALSO READPrince Harry, Meghan Markle release official engagement photos William will have to choose between football, Harry's wedding Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry at Queen's Christmas lunch Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set May 19 as wedding date Princess Michael of Kent 'sorry' for wearing racist jewellery
-
Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family for traditional Christmas Day service at the Queen's Norfolk estate.
The 36-year-old walked arm-in-arm with Prince Harry as they arrived for carol service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
The actress smiled and gave a brief wave in her first public appearance with the Queen and was also joined by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Markle was sported in a tan wrap coat with a pair of brown boots and a matching Chloe handbag.
Hundreds of people could be seen to catch a glimpse of the royal family and calling out loud "merry Christmas" as they walked past.
The couple is all set to tie the knot on May 19 at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in England.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU