Meghan Markle's half-sister upset with Prince Harry's 'family' comment

Seems like Prince Harry's recent statement about his fiancee Meghan Markle was not taken well by her half sister, Samantha Markle (also known as Samantha Grant).
The 33-year-old Royal, recently in an interview, got candid about his first Christmas with Markle and said, "I think we've got one of the biggest families that I know of, and every family is complex as well."
Adding, "She's done an absolutely amazing job; she's getting in there, and it's the family that I suppose she never had."
Samantha, seemingly, did not take the last part of the statement well and tweeted, "Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her."
In a series of tweets, the 52-year-old sister continued saying that after her father, Thomas Markle, divorced Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Radlan, when the now 36-year-old former 'Suits' actress was six years old, the family still had a "very normal" dynamic, report Vanity Fair.
On a related note, Samantha has written a memoir, The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister, which details her family's life with a young Meghan.
Speaking about the upcoming book she earlier said that it won't be a "slamming tell-all" filled with sordid details.
