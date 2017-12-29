Meghan Markle's half-sister upset with Prince Harry's 'family' comment

Seems like Harry's recent statement about his fiancee was not taken well by her half sister, (also known as Grant).

The 33-year-old Royal, recently in an interview, got candid about his first with and said, "I think we've got one of the biggest families that I know of, and every family is complex as well."

Adding, "She's done an absolutely amazing job; she's getting in there, and it's the family that I suppose she never had."

Samantha, seemingly, did not take the last part of the statement well and tweeted, "Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her."

In a series of tweets, the 52-year-old sister continued saying that after her father, Thomas Markle, divorced Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Radlan, when the now 36-year-old former 'Suits' was six years old, the family still had a "very normal" dynamic, report

On a related note, has written a memoir, The Diary of Pushy's Sister, which details her family's life with a young Meghan.

Speaking about the upcoming book she earlier said that it won't be a "slamming tell-all" filled with sordid details.

